FT Report: NUIG 2-8 LYIT 1-8

The LYIT bowed out of the Sigerson Cup at the quarter final stage on Tuesday evening losing to NUIG 2-8 to 1-8.
The Galway side needed a late goal to see off the Letterkenny challenge.
Angelina Nugent reports from Dangan for Highland Radio Sport:
