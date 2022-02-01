Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Gardai continue to investigate sinister attack on grandmother and granddaughter in Buncrana

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Robbery, 92, Inch

Gardai have described the targeting of an elderly woman and her granddaughter in Buncrana as sinister.

Investigations are continuing into the aggravated burglary on December 11th at Meenaharnish, Ballymagan.

Between 4am and 6am a number of men gained entry by force to the house where they remained for some time.

No injuries were reported but the women were left shaken and traumatised.

A gold chain and locket, a silver coloured brooch with a red stone and a small sum of money were stolen.

Garda Niall Maguire says they are particularly interested in a vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

1 February 2022
car insurance
News

New car registrations in Donegal up over 2%

1 February 2022
luh logo
News, Top Stories

14 Covid infected patients at LUH

1 February 2022
sligo regional hospital
Audio, News, Top Stories

Campaign launched for more NW neurology nurses

1 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

1 February 2022
car insurance
News

New car registrations in Donegal up over 2%

1 February 2022
luh logo
News, Top Stories

14 Covid infected patients at LUH

1 February 2022
sligo regional hospital
Audio, News, Top Stories

Campaign launched for more NW neurology nurses

1 February 2022
irish water workers
News

Power outage causing water supply issues in Inishowen

1 February 2022
shopping
News, Top Stories

75% of businesses in Derry and district confident of growth in 2022

1 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube