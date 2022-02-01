Gardai continue to investigate sinister attack on grandmother and granddaughter in Buncrana

Gardai have described the targeting of an elderly woman and her granddaughter in Buncrana as sinister.

Investigations are continuing into the aggravated burglary on December 11th at Meenaharnish, Ballymagan.

Between 4am and 6am a number of men gained entry by force to the house where they remained for some time.

No injuries were reported but the women were left shaken and traumatised.

A gold chain and locket, a silver coloured brooch with a red stone and a small sum of money were stolen.

Garda Niall Maguire says they are particularly interested in a vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident: