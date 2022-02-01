Investigations ongoing into criminal damage incidents

Investigations are ongoing into a number of criminal damage incidents in Donegal in recent times.

In one instance significant damage was caused to a car in Moville while in Letterkenny a window of a property was smashed by a rock.

Damage was caused to a car in the Ard Foyle area of Moville between 9am on Saturday January 22nd and 3pm the following day.

An attempt was also made by those responsible to set one of the car tyres on fire and the windscreen was cracked.

Meanwhile on Saturday last between 7pm and 7.15pm, a resident of Ard Na Rí estate on the Long Lane in Letterkenny was at their home when they heard a loud bang and subsequently discovered that the sitting

room window of the property had been smashed by a rock.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have any information regarding either incident to come forward.