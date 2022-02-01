Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

LUH second most overcrowded hospital in January

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has warned that chronic overcrowding cannot become the norm once again in the country’s hospitals.

Last month, a total of 8,636 patients were on trolleys at hospitals across the country, 817 of those patients were waiting on a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Letterkenny was the second most overcrowded hospital in the Republic of Ireland last month with 817 patients on a trolley.

NMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha says it’s unacceptable that chronic overcrowding is allowed to continue while COVID is still rampant in many hospitals.

She says while it is only the first month of the year overcrowding records have been broken with the highest levels of January overcrowding since the INMO began Trolleywatch in 2006 seen in a number of hospitals including Letterkenny University Hospital and Sligo University Hospital.

The INMO says members are embarrassed and tired of apologising to patients for the poor standard of care environments.

The INMO is calling for the HSE to request a curtailment of elective surgeries until the end of February as well as bespoke plans for hospitals where chronic overcrowding is a persistent feature of the hospital environment.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

police
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry declare device a hoax

1 February 2022
luh123
News, Top Stories

LUH second most overcrowded hospital in January

1 February 2022
letterkenny main street
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for dedicated planning team for Letterkenny

1 February 2022
Leaving Cert
Audio, News, Top Stories

Students to sit traditional Leaving Cert exam

1 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

police
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry declare device a hoax

1 February 2022
luh123
News, Top Stories

LUH second most overcrowded hospital in January

1 February 2022
letterkenny main street
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for dedicated planning team for Letterkenny

1 February 2022
Leaving Cert
Audio, News, Top Stories

Students to sit traditional Leaving Cert exam

1 February 2022
high speed broadband
Audio, News, Top Stories

New ‘Harnessing Digital’ strategy to come before cabinet

1 February 2022
parking ticket
News, Top Stories

Fine for parking on footpaths doubles

1 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube