Man jailed for eight years for Glenties shooting spree

A man who went on a shooting rampage with a high-powered rifle in Glenties has been jailed for eight years.

24 year old Stephen Dowling of Burren Road, Carlow who went on, what was described in court as, ‘a wild west rampage’ in February of 2020 was sentenced today at Letterkenny Circuit Court.

Reacting to today’s verdict, Vice President of the GRA Brendan O’Connor says a tiered response is needed to deal with these type of incidents going forward:

Meanwhile The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors calling for mandatory support for Gardai caught up in traumatic incidents in the line of duty.

It’s General Secretary Antoinette Cunningham says it’s nothing short of a miracle that a life was not taken that night:

