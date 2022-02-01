Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
New ‘Harnessing Digital’ strategy to come before cabinet

A new national digital strategy will be brought to cabinet today.

The strategy, “Harnessing Digital”, aims to give all Irish households and businesses access to a Gigabit network by 2028, and to ensure all populated areas of Ireland are covered by 5G network by 2030.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Recovery and Investment hopes the strategy will increase job and business opportunities, as well as flexible working.

Technology Correspondent Jess Kelly says the strategy would be a game-changer for rural Ireland:

