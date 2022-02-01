Police in Derry declare device a hoax

Searches have been carried out in Derry today following an anonymous report received by police in the early hours of this morning that a device had been left at a school.

Officers conducted searches and checks both in the building in the Hawkin Street area and the surrounding area.

Chief Inspector Clive Beatty has confirmed that nothing untoward has been found and, at this stage, believes it to be a hoax.

Police are urging people living or travelling through the area to remain vigilant and contact police immediately on 101 or 999 if they see anything suspicious.