Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Police in Derry declare device a hoax

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Searches have been carried out in Derry today following an anonymous report received by police in the early hours of this morning that a device had been left at a school.

Officers conducted searches and checks both in the building in the Hawkin Street area and the surrounding area.

Chief Inspector Clive Beatty has confirmed that nothing untoward has been found and, at this stage, believes it to be a hoax.

Police are urging people living or travelling through the area to remain vigilant and contact police immediately on 101 or 999 if they see anything suspicious.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

1 February 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry declare device a hoax

1 February 2022
luh123
News, Top Stories

LUH second most overcrowded hospital in January

1 February 2022
letterkenny main street
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for dedicated planning team for Letterkenny

1 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

1 February 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry declare device a hoax

1 February 2022
luh123
News, Top Stories

LUH second most overcrowded hospital in January

1 February 2022
letterkenny main street
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for dedicated planning team for Letterkenny

1 February 2022
Leaving Cert
Audio, News, Top Stories

Students to sit traditional Leaving Cert exam

1 February 2022
high speed broadband
Audio, News, Top Stories

New ‘Harnessing Digital’ strategy to come before cabinet

1 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube