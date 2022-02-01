Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Power outage causing water supply issues in Inishowen

Irish Water say supply disruptions may be experienced in Craigtown, Burnfoot and surrounding areas due to a power outage.

Work is currently ongoing to resolve the issue with supply expected to be restored by 4pm this afternoon.

