Power outage causing water supply issues in Inishowen

Irish Water say supply disruptions may be experienced in Craigtown, Burnfoot and surrounding areas due to a power outage.
Work is currently ongoing to resolve the issue with supply expected to be restored by 4pm this afternoon.
