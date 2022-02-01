Substantial sum of money stolen during Letterkenny burglary

A substantial sum of money and a number of high value items have been stolen during a burglary in Letterkenny.

Between 12:30am and 2:40pm on Wednesday last, the back door of a house in the area of The Green, Ballymacool was smashed and entry gained.

Along with the substantial sum of cash, a HP laptop and a Hychika 18 volt cordless drill were stolen during the burglary.

Gardai are appealing to other residents or anyone who may have observed any suspicious activity in the area at the time to contact Gardai in Letterkenny or the Garda Confidential line.