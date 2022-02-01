Update: Security alert at Foyleside shopping centre ends

Police have confirmed that the security alert at Foyleside shopping centre has ended and has been declared a hoax.

All stores are now open and operating as normal.

Earlier today the PSNI liaised with management at Foyleside Shopping Centre to advise they had received a report of a bomb being placed in the centre resulting in the immediate evacuation of the centre.

In a statement Chief Inspector Clive Beatty said: “This alert has resulted in unnecessary fear and disruption to the community and thanked the public and business community for their co-operation and patience as we worked quickly to ensure the centre was safe to reopen.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about this hoax to come forward and speak with them.

Management of Foyleside shopping centre has apologised for any inconvenience these events have caused anyone today.