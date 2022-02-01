Watch: Maxi Curran – Thats a game that got away

The Sigerson Cup journey for the LYIT came to an end on Tuesday evening in Dangan, Galway as the Letterkenny side lost their quarter final 2-8 to 1-8 at the hands of NUIG.

Ryan McFadden scored the LYIT goal while Joel Bradley Walsh knocked over three points, Conor O’Donnell hit two points and there was one each from Jason McGee, Jack McSharry and Peader Mogan.

NUIG played part of the second half with 13 men after black and red cards were handed out but they got the win thanks to a late goal from Mayo’s Tommo Culhane.

LYIT Manager Maxi Curran told Angelina Nugent he was disappointed they couldn’t get the result but was proud of his players efforts during the campaign: