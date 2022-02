Work is underway to identify a site for a municipal graveyard in Letterkenny.

Calls for such a facility have been made by the Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District for some time now.

Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh believes a multi-denominational burial ground is vital as the size of the town continues to grow as well as to meet the demand being placed on existing graveyards.

He says progress to date has been slow: