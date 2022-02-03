Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Naomh Conaill fined by Donegal CCC

Naomh Conaill Captain Ciaran Thompson lifts the Dr Maguire Cup

The latest twist in the 2020 Donegal Senior Championship will see Naomh Conaill keep the title of winners but have been fined €5000.

Naomh Conaill won the delayed final on penalties in August last year but Kilcar appealed the result, stating the Glenties side had used too many substitutes.

This was upheld by the Donegal CCC but the matter was send back to the county following an Ulster ruling that there was an infringement on the video evidence used in the process.

The reformed appeals committee in Donegal have now fined Naomh Conaill and both clubs can again appeal the latest decision.

