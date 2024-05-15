Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Government urged to provide core funding for Lifford Clonleigh Resource Centre

There’s calls for Government intervention to ensure the Lifford Clonleigh Resource Centre can continue to provide the same level of services.

The Centre has been open for 33 years but has received no core funding for the past 13 years.

Midlands North West MEP Chris MacManus says the difficulties facing the Lifford Clonleigh Resource Centre is another example of the Government’s indifference towards people in the North West.

He says it’s vital for the local community that the future of the centre is secured:

