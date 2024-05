A child has been hospitalised after being struck by a car in Donegal Town this afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene on Upper Main Street at around 2pm.

The child has been transferred to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment to what Gardai say are non life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and to anyone who may have dash cam footage of the area between 1.45pm and 2.15pm.