As many as 500,000 people can still receive a booster – HSE

Just over 25,000 Covid-19 boosters were administered here in the past week.

Latest figures show 2.6 million have so far been administered, covering almost 60 percent of the eligible population – but estimates suggest as many as half a million eligible people are yet to receive their booster shot.

Booster appointments are continuing this weekend, along with walk-in clinics, and at some pharmacies and GP surgeries.

The Letterkenny Vaccination Centre is open to walk-ins today Saturday and tomorrow Sunday, from 1:30pm to 6:30pm, for anyone aged 16 and above.

Head of the HSE’s vaccination programme, Damien McCallion, is encouraging those who haven’t yet had their booster, to come forward: