Brendan Boyce named National Endurance athlete of the year

Brendan Boyce was named the National Endurance athlete of the year on Friday night.

The award comes on the back of Brendan being named the overall winner of the Donegal Sports Star Awards last Friday.

The Milford native claimed the award thanks to a outstanding performance at the Olympic Games last August where he finished in tenth in the 50km race walk.

The 35-year-old also entered the top three in the World for the 35km race walk earning a qualification time for both the European and World Championships.

Brendan gave his reaction after winning the award…