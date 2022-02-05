Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Brendan Boyce named National Endurance athlete of the year

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Brendan Boyce was named the National Endurance athlete of the year on Friday night.

The award comes on the back of Brendan being named the overall winner of the Donegal Sports Star Awards last Friday.

The Milford native claimed the award thanks to a outstanding performance at the Olympic Games last August where he finished in tenth in the 50km race walk.

The 35-year-old also entered the top three in the World for the 35km race walk earning a qualification time for both the European and World Championships.

Brendan gave his reaction after winning the award…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Brendan Boyce 170821
News

Brendan Boyce named National Endurance athlete of the year

5 February 2022
nct letterkenny
Audio, News, Top Stories

Sinn Fein calls for further NCT extensions

5 February 2022
psni car
News, Top Stories

Three arrested on suspicion of paramilitary activity released

5 February 2022
carrigart
News, Top Stories

New speed safety measures in Carrigart introduced

5 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Brendan Boyce 170821
News

Brendan Boyce named National Endurance athlete of the year

5 February 2022
nct letterkenny
Audio, News, Top Stories

Sinn Fein calls for further NCT extensions

5 February 2022
psni car
News, Top Stories

Three arrested on suspicion of paramilitary activity released

5 February 2022
carrigart
News, Top Stories

New speed safety measures in Carrigart introduced

5 February 2022
vaccine1]
Audio, News, Top Stories

As many as 500,000 people can still receive a booster – HSE

5 February 2022
Michael Martin
Audio, News, Top Stories

Trust in politics damaged by DUP’s NI Protocol actions – Taoiseach

5 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube