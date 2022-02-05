Donegal libraries back ‘Ireland Reads’ campaign

Libraries throughout Donegal are taking part in “Ireland Reads”, a campaign to get the whole country reading this month in the lead up to a national day of reading on Friday February 25th.

Pledge to read and find the perfect book for you at Irelandreads.ie

Libraries throughout Donegal are taking part in Ireland Reads a campaign to get the whole country reading this month in the lead up to a national day of reading on Friday, February 25th.

Irish libraries have teamed up with publishers, booksellers, authors and others for the campaign, which is part of the government’s Healthy Ireland programme and aims to celebrate reading and all the benefits it can have for wellbeing and enjoyment.

The campaign is asking everyone to ‘squeeze in a read’ on Ireland Reads Day, Friday, February 25th.

IrelandReads.ie

The pledge to read can be made at www.irelandreads.ie where you can also see how much time has been pledged by the Irish public so far and sign up for reading reminders.

The website also offers book recommendations suited to a person’s interests and the time they have available. There are more than 1,500 recommendations from librarians all around the country for all interests and reading levels.

A website user can simply enter their favourite type of book and how long they would like to read each day and the website will offer the perfect book suggestion and work out how long it will take to complete – so you can set yourself a challenge if you’re finding it hard to get back to reading.

Events

Campaign partners and libraries all over the country will be running ‘Ireland Reads’ initiatives and events throughout February in the build up to Friday, February 25th.

Donegal GAA Squeeze in a Read Competition in conjunction with Donegal GAA Health and Wellbeing Committee

Take part in this competition for the chance to win a Donegal GAA jersey or tickets for a National Football League Game. Keep an eye on Donegal County Library Social Media.

Rannta le Cabríní de Barra ar líne – 11:00 25 Feabhra – Nursery Rhymes in Irish with Cabríní de Barra

Online nursery rhyme session in Irish with Cabríní de Barra from Glór na nGael for parents and young children.

Nursery Rhymes Session online – 10:00 24th February with Bernie Doherty

Online nursery rhyme session for parents and young children.

Craft Bags – 25th February

Pick up a craft bag from Central, Bundoran, Buncrana, Gaoth Dobhair & Twin Towns libraries and create your favourite character from a book. Limited availability so you will have to be quick!

Comórtas Grianghrafadóireachta le Glór na nGael – Caught Reading Competition with Glór na nGael

Send in a picture of a young person reading an Irish language book (which hides their face) for a chance to win a prize. Keep an eye on Donegal County Library Social Media.

Who is the Donegal Legend Caught Reading?

Send in your answer for the chance to win a prize. Videos throughout the month. Keep an eye on Donegal County Library Social Media.

Reading Ambassador Videos

Well-known Donegal people talking about reading in videos to be posted throughout the month. Keep an eye on Donegal County Library Social Media.

Recommended Reads Videos

Videos by library staff and experts about books they’d recommend for Ireland Reads. Keep an eye on Donegal County Library Social Media.

Celebrating Donegal Writers

Inspiring quotes about reading and libraries from Donegal writers throughout the month on Social Media

As part of the Little Libraries initiative, all early learning and care settings will be invited to an Ireland Reads event through their local library. An online brochure has been sent to all pre-schools in the county outlining a fantastic programme of events for pre-schoolers.

A number of well-known campaign ambassadors are on board to help promote the campaign, including Marian Keyes, Joe Duffy, Colm Tóibín, Rick O’Shea, Liz Nugent and more. You can find out what reading means to them and why they support the campaign at www.irelandreads.ie.

Find out about all that’s happening for Ireland Reads, get book recommendations and take the pledge to read on Friday, February 25th at www.irelandreads.ie.

For more local information about Ireland Reads and lots of other events, including booking information and event times visit www.donegallibrary.ie or follow @DonegalCountyLibrary on Facebook and @DonegalLibrary on Twitter.