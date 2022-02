Donegal Hurling manager Mickey McCann has named his starting 15 for the National Hurling League opener against London on Sunday.

The starting 15 is full of familiar faces alongside St Eunan’s Brian McIntyre who is listed at midfield for his Allianz debut after some very solid performances at corner back.

Among the subs listed are Conor Gartland, Kieran Curran, Dáire O’Maoildeidigh, Ciaran Bradley, Liam McKinney, Dean Harvey and Paul Nelson.

The team will lineup as follows: