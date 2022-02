Luke McAteer landed a 109.5/1 double in Dundalk on Friday evening.

The first of the two winners came on board the Ciaran Murphy trained Stardayz which went off at 11/2, winning by three and a half lengths.

McAteer’s second winner was on the 16/1 shot Capla Knight for trainer Patrick McKenna.

The wins are the third of the year for the Donegal jockey, having also won in Dundalk on Wednesday.