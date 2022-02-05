Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Josh Moffett hits the front in Galway International Rally after Stage 6

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin
Donagh Kelly who remains 11th in the Galway International Rally.
Photo: Brain McDaid/Cristeph Studio

Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes in their Hyundai I20 R5 lead the Galway International Rally after Stage Six with Merrion Evans and Jonathan Jackson 10.2 seconds behind.

Cathan McCourt and Liam Moynihan are just a further nine seconds down on that pairing, Declan Boyle and James O’Reilly remain sixth whilst Donagh Kelly and Kevin Flanagan in their Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 remain in eleventh.

Kevin Eves and Chris Melly had led the National section of the rally after Stage Three but have gone out so the leaders are now Jason Black and Karl Egan in the Toyota Starlet RWD.

Gary Jennings continues to lead the Class 24/25 RHD category, with over one minute and 25 seconds the difference between the pair and Tim McNulty and Paul Kiely in their Ford Fiesta.

Gerry Murphy reports for Highland Radio Sport…

Gerry got the thoughts of new leader Josh Moffett after Stage Six…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Brendan Boyce 170821
News

Brendan Boyce named National Endurance athlete of the year

5 February 2022
nct letterkenny
Audio, News, Top Stories

Sinn Fein calls for further NCT extensions

5 February 2022
psni car
News, Top Stories

Three arrested on suspicion of paramilitary activity released

5 February 2022
carrigart
News, Top Stories

New speed safety measures in Carrigart introduced

5 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Brendan Boyce 170821
News

Brendan Boyce named National Endurance athlete of the year

5 February 2022
nct letterkenny
Audio, News, Top Stories

Sinn Fein calls for further NCT extensions

5 February 2022
psni car
News, Top Stories

Three arrested on suspicion of paramilitary activity released

5 February 2022
carrigart
News, Top Stories

New speed safety measures in Carrigart introduced

5 February 2022
vaccine1]
Audio, News, Top Stories

As many as 500,000 people can still receive a booster – HSE

5 February 2022
Michael Martin
Audio, News, Top Stories

Trust in politics damaged by DUP’s NI Protocol actions – Taoiseach

5 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube