Josh Moffett hits the front in Galway International Rally after Stage 6

Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes in their Hyundai I20 R5 lead the Galway International Rally after Stage Six with Merrion Evans and Jonathan Jackson 10.2 seconds behind.

Cathan McCourt and Liam Moynihan are just a further nine seconds down on that pairing, Declan Boyle and James O’Reilly remain sixth whilst Donagh Kelly and Kevin Flanagan in their Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 remain in eleventh.

Kevin Eves and Chris Melly had led the National section of the rally after Stage Three but have gone out so the leaders are now Jason Black and Karl Egan in the Toyota Starlet RWD.

Gary Jennings continues to lead the Class 24/25 RHD category, with over one minute and 25 seconds the difference between the pair and Tim McNulty and Paul Kiely in their Ford Fiesta.

Gerry Murphy reports for Highland Radio Sport…

Gerry got the thoughts of new leader Josh Moffett after Stage Six…