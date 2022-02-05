Josh Moffett leads the way at Galway International Rally after Day One

Day One of the Galway International Rally has finished with Josh Moffit leading by 14.1 seconds ahead of Meirion Evans and Jonathan Jackson after nine stages today.

Callum Devine and Brian Hoy in their Ford Fiesta are in third with the top five rounded out by Alastair Fisher and Gordon Noble and Cathan McCourt and Liam Moynihan.

Donegal’s Declan Boyle and James O’Reilly are in eight with Donagh Kelly in ninth.

Former Donegal International rally winner Gary Jennings remains ahead in the 24/25 RHD category, with over 2 minutes and 32 seconds between him and Tim McNulty and Paul Kiely.

Daniel McKenna and Andrew Grennan in their Ford Escort Mk2 lead the National Category by 3.2 seconds with Gary Kiernan and Daren O’Brien in second.

Gerry Murphy has the wrap of Day One…