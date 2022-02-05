Merrion Evans leads Galway International Rally after Stage 3

Welshman Merrion Evans and Jonathan Jackson in their Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 lead the Galway International Rally after Stage Three ahead of Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes with Callum Devine and Brian Hoy in their Ford Fiesta a further 16.8 seconds behind.

Rounding out the top five after Stage Three is Cathan McCourt and Liam Moynihan with Alastair Fisher and Gordon Noble in their Volkswagen Polo.

Donegal’s Declan Boyle and James O’Reilly sit in sixth with fellow Donegal pairing of Donagh Kelly and Kevin Flanagan sit in eleventh place.

Kevin Eves and Chris Melly lead the National section of the rally after Stage Three with former Donegal International Rally winner Gary Jennings leading the Class 24/25 RHD category, with over one minute and six seconds the difference between the pair and Tim McNulty and Paul Kiely in their Ford Fiesta.

Declan Gallagher and John McCarthy are out of the rally sliding off before the end of Stage One.

Gerry Murphy has the latest…

Gerry spoke with leader Merrion Evans after he finished Stage Three…

Gerry also got the thoughts of Alastair Fisher…