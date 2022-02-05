New speed safety measures in Carrigart introduced

It’s hoped that new safety measures in Carrigart will curtail the speed of motorists coming into the busy village.

A number of speed limit repeaters have been put in place over the last couple of days while a traffic speed survey has also been installed.

Residents and business owners had been raising awareness around road safety concerns in and around Carrigart, and the need to slow traffic down coming into the village.

In a statement, Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh says that once the speed survey is complete, he will be raising it directly with Donegal County Council Officials.