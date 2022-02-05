Revaluation of rateable properties in Donegal delayed until next year

The Housing Minister has given the go-ahead to defer the revaluation of Donegal County Council’s rateable properties in until 2023.

Other deferrals include Clare, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, Galway, Kerry and Mayo County Councils.

New valuations arising from the revaluation of these local authorities will now be finalised in October 2023 and become effective for rates purposes from 2024 onwards.

Following the completion of the revaluations of these local authorities, the revaluation of rateable properties in Cork City Council and Cork County Council will be carried out.