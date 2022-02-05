Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Three arrested on suspicion of paramilitary activity released

Two men and a woman arrested on suspicion of paramilitary activity earlier this week have been released.

The two men were arrested following searches in Strabane, and the woman was detained by Merseyside Police in England.

Police said they were arrested on suspicion of connections to a 2019 paramilitary-style attack – but no charges have been filed against them and all three were released following questioning.

One 52-year-old man still remains in custody, and Police say their investigations are continuing.

