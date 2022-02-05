Town Centre First plan published by Government

The Government has published Town Centre First – a new policy that aims to tackle vacancy, combat dereliction and breathe new life into town centres across Donegal.

The policy contains 33 unique actions with a view towards giving towns the tools and resources they need to become more viable and attractive places in which to live, work, visit and run a business.

The policy is underpinned by multi-billion euro investment spread across major Government schemes such as the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund and the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

For the first time, designated towns will gain their own dedicated Town Regeneration Officers, who will be crucial to driving future development.

The policy contains a range of actions designed to achieve key objectives such as social and economic revival in towns, the provision of housing, as well as addressing challenges like vacancy and derelict buildings.