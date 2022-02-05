Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Trust in politics damaged by DUP’s NI Protocol actions – Taoiseach

The Taoiseach says trust in politics has been damaged by the DUP’s actions over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

He also claimed that no one party should have a veto when it comes to the shutting down of the Executive.

Earlier this week, Paul Givan stepped down as first minister, while DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has warned they won’t return to Stormont if issues aren’t addressed.

Professor of Politics at the University of Liverpool, John Tonge, says there’s a real danger the DUP won’t come back to power-sharing after an election:

