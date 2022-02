Donegal’s Amber Barrett netted her first Frauen-Bundesliga goal on Friday night in Koln’s 1-1 draw away at Hoffenheim.

Barrett, picked the ball up in her own half before blitzing through and calmly slotting the ball beyond Martina Tufekovic in the Hoffenheim goal.

The goal earned Koln a point and denied the hosts the chance to go top of the table.

You can watch the goal below.