High speed broadband on the way to over 3,200 properties in Cresslough

High speed broadband is on the way to over 3,000 properties in Cresslough.

National Broadband Ireland has confirmed that fibre build works in Donegal are well underway.

In Cresslough, over 3,200 premises have been surveyed to date with network designs completed to deliver the new Fibre to the Home network in the area with initial works for the build started.

The next stage of the rollout involves infrastructure being put in place to facilitate the installation of the fibre.

A total of €128m is being invested in the county as a whole by National Broadband Ireland.