Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

8,453 new Covid cases reported today

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

8,453 new cases of Covid 19 are being reported today.

NPHET’s also published weekend figures, showing 8,736 new cases yesterday.

On Saturday, there were 10,977.

As of 8am today, 643 patients were in hospital with the disease, 76 are in ICU.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

covidsign105
News, Top Stories

8,453 new Covid cases reported today

7 February 2022
donegal county council logo large
News, Top Stories

Council meeting due to reconvene around now

7 February 2022
money20171162017705
News, Top Stories

“Range of charges” could be reduced

7 February 2022
Trouble+afoot+at+Stormont+
Audio, News, Top Stories

Stormont chief whips meet

7 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

covidsign105
News, Top Stories

8,453 new Covid cases reported today

7 February 2022
donegal county council logo large
News, Top Stories

Council meeting due to reconvene around now

7 February 2022
money20171162017705
News, Top Stories

“Range of charges” could be reduced

7 February 2022
Trouble+afoot+at+Stormont+
Audio, News, Top Stories

Stormont chief whips meet

7 February 2022
Aura
News, Top Stories

Council meeting suspended until 3pm

7 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback, Top Stories

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

7 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube