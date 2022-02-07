8,453 new Covid cases reported today

8,453 new cases of Covid 19 are being reported today.
NPHET’s also published weekend figures, showing 8,736 new cases yesterday.
On Saturday, there were 10,977.
As of 8am today, 643 patients were in hospital with the disease, 76 are in ICU.
