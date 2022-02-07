Breaking: Council to initiate High Court proceedings against Cllr

Donegal County Council is to initiate High Court proceedings against one of its members after its monthly meeting was adjourned today for a second week without any business being done.

The council is now seeking an order enforcing the suspension of Cllr Frank McBrearty which was agreed last week.

There were gardai present in the room as a recorded vote was taken.

Last week’s January Meeting of Donegal County Council was adjourned and reconvened six times over a four hour period, with no business being done.

It followed sustained interjections from the floor by Cllr Frank McBrearty who made a number of allegations and questioned the procedures under which he was being sanctioned.

This afternoon, at quarter to two, the reconvened meeting was opened by Cathaoirleach Cllr Jack Murray, who noted that Cllr McBrearty was present in the room at Aura Leisure Centre, and expressed regret that that was the case.

He said at a time when many people’s homes are literally falling down around them, it is unacceptable for the council not to be doing its business.

The council’s solicitor was present at today’s meeting, and Cllr Murray moved a motion authorising the Chief Executive to secure an injunction, including an order for costs.

Cllr Murray said today marks a low point for Donegal County Council that he never thought he would witness.

The meeting has now been adjourned until Monday February 21st.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Jack Murray has been giving his reaction to Highland Radio News: