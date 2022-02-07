Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Calls for cliff element of Bunbeg coast guard to be reinstated

There’s further calls for the cliff rescue element of the Bunbeg Coast Guard to be reinstated.

The provision of the Irish Coast Guard cliff rescue services in Donegal is currently provided by the Greencastle, Mulroy and Killybegs Coast Guard Units.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle submitted a question to the Department of Transport on behalf of Councillor Micheal Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig and it was confirmed that there are no plans in place for the service to be reinstated in the west of the county.

Councillor MacGiolla Easbuig says it’s disappointing given the distance the rescue service would have to travel if an incident were to occur:

