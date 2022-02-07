Condition of road on main route into Letterkenny questioned

The condition of the road on one of the main arteries into Letterkenny has been called into question.

Cllr Donal “Mandy” Kelly says there are major issues with the road surface at the Dry Arch Roundabout and the Four Lanes stretch.

Major roadworks have been taking place on the Four Lanes for several months, with lane-tightening restrictions and bollards in place.

Cllr Kelly is to raise the issue at tomorrow’s meeting of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District, and he’s calling on the Council to resurface the road as a matter of urgency: