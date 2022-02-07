Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Condition of road on main route into Letterkenny questioned

The condition of the road on one of the main arteries into Letterkenny has been called into question.

Cllr Donal “Mandy” Kelly says there are major issues with the road surface at the Dry Arch Roundabout and the Four Lanes stretch.

Major roadworks have been taking place on the Four Lanes for several months, with lane-tightening restrictions and bollards in place.

Cllr Kelly is to raise the issue at tomorrow’s meeting of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District, and he’s calling on the Council to resurface the road as a matter of urgency:

Top Stories

roadworks
Audio, News, Top Stories

Condition of road on main route into Letterkenny questioned

7 February 2022
fuel petrol
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cabinet sub-committee to meet this week to tackle cost of living

7 February 2022
alwater2
News, Top Stories

Public encouraged to submit to water consultation process

7 February 2022
Photo: Armagh_GAA on Twitter
News

Armagh get the better of Tyrone in all Ulster National League clash

6 February 2022
