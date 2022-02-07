Council meeting due to reconvene around now

Donegal County Council’s monthly meeting is due to reconvene around now.

Councillors gathered at Aura Leisure Centre for the second week in a row, after last week’s meeting was adjourned following the suspension of Cllr Frank McBrearty.

Last week’s January Meeting of Donegal County Council was adjourned and reconvened six times over a four hour period, with no business being done.

It followed sustained interjections from the floor by Cllr Frank McBrearty who made a number of allegations and questioned the procedures under which he was being sanctioned.

This afternoon, at quarter to two, the reconvened meeting was by opened by Cathaoirleach Cllr Jack Murray, who noted that Cllr McBrearty was present in the room at Aura Leisure Centre, and expressed regret that that was the case.

Cllr Murray immediately adjourned the meeting for further discussions on how to proceed.

Also present at the meeting is Johnny McGuinness who is due to be co-opted onto the council to replace his late father Bernard, who passed away last August.