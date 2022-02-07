Council meeting suspended until 3pm

The adjourned plenary meeting of Donegal County Council has been suspended until 3pm.

The meeting held last Monday was adjourned six times following much disruption.

It was then subsequently suspended after a recorded vote saw Councillor Frank McBrearty suspended from all Council Municipal District and Committee meetings for one month.

Despite his suspension, Cllr McBrearty is present at today’s meeting.

The meeting got underway briefly just before 2pm and speaking in the last few minutes, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Jack Murray says they cannot proceed at this point and adjourned the meeting for one hour.