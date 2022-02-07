Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Parking on footpaths being huge issue in Muff

Elderly people, people with disabilities and parents with prams are being forced onto the main road in Muff because of an ongoing issue with motorists parking on footpaths.

Despite double yellow lines in place in certain areas, Councillor Terry Crossan claims they are being ignored.

While it’s an issue not confined to Muff, he believes Gardai need to do more to monitor such parking issues.

Councillor Crossan says it’s unfair that pedestrians cannot walk on footpaths due to the actions of motorists:

