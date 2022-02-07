Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Public encouraged to submit to water consultation process

People across Donegal are being encouraged to add their opinions on water quality in the county, as a part of a nationwide Government consultation process.

The consultation process will ask the public to give their views on a range of issues affecting water quality, as well as climate change management.

A number of public consultations will take place in the coming month regarding Donegal’s water landscape, as the Government looks to improve and preserve Ireland’s natural water resources.

Members of the public are being asked to share their opinions on the new River Basin Management Plan, which sets out goals for both protecting existing inland and coastal water resources, while also improving the quality of water for public consumption and protection of natural life.

There will be two online consultation meetings for County Donegal that will outline the national plan, and then also give local details and plans for several areas within Donegal.

The first meeting on February 28th will concern plans for South and West Donegal, as well as the Donegal Bay North, Eske, Erne and Gwebarra catchment areas.

The second meeting on March 1st will cover the areas of North and East Donegal, including the Finn, Foyle, Lough Swilly, Leannaa, Fanad, Deele and Milford catchments.

The closing date for public submissions to the online consultation is March 31st.

