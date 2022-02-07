Riverine Community Park consultation ongoing

People are being urged to have their say on an iconic cross border community park for Donegal and Tyrone.

A consultation is ongoing in relation to The Riverine Community Park which aims to connect both sides of the border at Lifford and Strabane.

Donegal County Council are in the process of developing plans for the eastern portion of Riverine Community Park, in partnership with Derry City & Strabane District Council with €6 million already secured through the Peace IV fund for the development.

An initial public consultation process was undertaken in June 2021 however some adjustments have been made to part of the park falling within the Derry City & Strabane District Council area.

The overall proposals include reimagining a shared parkland, to create a space, broaden the sense of community and to reinforce continuing relationships as well as promoting walking and cycling routes, ensuring accessibility for all.

People can have their say online by accessing the following link – https://riverine-planning-consultation.com/?fbclid=IwAR0NtYpQrq_jNjJKW668XYlRA7ztcY5Ug6Vqy6gRlaF-NBFtoNZWoGkYPAA

The closing date for submissions is February 10th.

It’s anticipated a planning application for the amenity will be made in mid-February.