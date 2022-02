Stormont chief whips have met to try to find a way to fast-track legislation in the absence of a fully-working Executive.

It comes in the wake of Paul Givan’s resignation as First Minister last week – in opposition to the Northern Ireland protocol.

Some of the outstanding bills are on topics including climate change, organ donation, and stalking.

Proposals from today’s meeting are now being sent out to parties.

Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O’Neill says there’s only so much they can do: