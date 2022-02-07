Updated uniform announced for Gardai

The Garda uniform is being updated to provide more protection, durability and functionality.

The new uniform will consist of a soft shell jacket, a waterproof jacket, blue polo shirt, operational trousers and practical base layers.

It will be delivered to over 13-thousand uniform members at 560 Garda stations nationwide, and it’s expected to ‘go live’ in March.

A key finding of an internal Garda cultural Audit was a desire for a new, practical uniform for frontline gardai.

This is the third upgrade in 100 years and the first time the Operational Uniform, other than the uniform cap, will feature the Garda Crest.