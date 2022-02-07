Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Updated uniform announced for Gardai

The Garda uniform is being updated to provide more protection, durability and functionality.

The new uniform will consist of a soft shell jacket, a waterproof jacket, blue polo shirt, operational trousers and practical base layers.

It will be delivered to over 13-thousand uniform members at 560 Garda stations nationwide, and it’s expected to ‘go live’ in March.

A key finding of an internal Garda cultural Audit was a desire for a new, practical uniform for frontline gardai.

This is the third upgrade in 100 years and the first time the Operational Uniform, other than the uniform cap, will feature the Garda Crest.

donegal county council logo large
News, Top Stories

Council meeting due to reconvene around now

7 February 2022
money20171162017705
News, Top Stories

“Range of charges” could be reduced

7 February 2022
Trouble+afoot+at+Stormont+
Audio, News, Top Stories

Stormont chief whips meet

7 February 2022
Aura
News, Top Stories

Council meeting suspended until 3pm

7 February 2022
