Dail told families want Brandon report published

The Dail has heard that the families involved in the Brandon Report want it published.

Deputy Thomas Pringle was speaking as part of statements on the Health (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2022 which would pave the way for a transfer of some responsibilities to a different Minister.

Deputy Pringle raised concerns once again over the HSE’s handling of the Brandon report, which detailed incidents of sexual abuse at Ard na Gréine and St. Joseph’s Community Hospital in Stranorlar.

Giving a cautious approach to the Bill, Deputy Pringle says HSE accountability must be addressed in the first instance: