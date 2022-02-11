Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donohoe rejects USC cut suggestions as Crossan hits out at blanket approach

The Finance Minister’s denying that a cut to the Universal Social Charge would have been a better way to help people with higher livings costs.

The Government announced a package of measures last night including a 200 energy credit, a 20% cut to public transport fares and an extra 125 euro payment for those in receipt of fuel allowance.

But critics say the help is not being properly targeted at those who need it most.

Minister Paschal Donohue says that the abolition of, or a cut to the USC , would not be a wise move…..

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, the Acting Cathaoirleach of Inishowen Municipal District Cllr Nicholas Crossan said the blanket approach does not recognise the changing circumstances faced by many people………

