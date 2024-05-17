Clannad awarded Freedom of Donegal

Clannad have today received the Freedom of Donegal.

Máire, Pól and Ciaran Brennan accepted the award in a ceremony hosted by Cathaoirleach Cllr Martin Harley at County House, Lifford.

The award came from a proposal by Cllr Michael Coilm Mac Giolla Easbuig which was seconded by the late Cllr Noreen McGarvey, in recognition of Clannad’s enormous contribution to Irish culture, the promotion of the Irish Language and traditional Irish music both nationally and internationally.

Speaking at the event Cllr Martin Harley, says despite being well known on the global arena, the Brennan family have never forgotten their roots and continue to support and develop Irish culture and safeguard traditional Irish music for generations to come.