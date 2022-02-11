Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Feels Housing Dept has vendetta against Mica homeowners – MAG PRO

It almost feels as though the Housing Department has a vendetta against Mica homeowners.

That’s according to the PRO of the Mica Action Group who has warned the patience of affected homeowners is wearing very thin and he believes the Department is intent on passing a redress scheme that comes at a significant cost to the homeowners.

Michael Doherty wrote to Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien earlier this week raising a number of issues. He says the Ministerial response was disappointing but not surprising.

Mr Doherty has not ruled returning to the streets of Dublin:

Top Stories

charlmeet
News, Top Stories

Marine Minister meets with DCC Fisheries Committee

11 February 2022
Mica House 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Feels Housing Dept has vendetta against Mica homeowners – MAG PRO

11 February 2022
money20171162017705
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donohoe rejects USC cut suggestions as Crossan hits out at blanket approach

11 February 2022
donegal county council logo large
Audio, News, Top Stories

Need highlighted for additional Housing Maintenance Section staff

11 February 2022
