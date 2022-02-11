Feels Housing Dept has vendetta against Mica homeowners – MAG PRO

It almost feels as though the Housing Department has a vendetta against Mica homeowners.

That’s according to the PRO of the Mica Action Group who has warned the patience of affected homeowners is wearing very thin and he believes the Department is intent on passing a redress scheme that comes at a significant cost to the homeowners.

Michael Doherty wrote to Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien earlier this week raising a number of issues. He says the Ministerial response was disappointing but not surprising.

Mr Doherty has not ruled returning to the streets of Dublin: