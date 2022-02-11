LGFA Volunteer award for Termon’s Chloe Callaghan

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association has announced the winners of the 2021 LGFA Volunteer of the Year Awards.

Young Volunteer of the Year award goes to An Tearmainn’s Chloe Callaghan.

Chloe is involved in all aspects of the Burn Road Club, working with the u7’s up to the u12’s while also being part of the minor girls and junior ladies.

Chloe is the club photographer and also wrote the club’s yearbook for 2021.

Administrators, coaches and the media are among those honoured across ten categories.

The award winners will be acknowledged at a special awards function at Croke Park this evening. (Friday) evening,

LFGA President Mícheál Naughton will be among those present for the ceremony.