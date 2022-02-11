Marine Minister and Donegal Deputy clash over Rockall access

The Marine Minister has clashed in the Dail with Sinn Fein’s Fisheries and Marine spokesperson, Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochalinn.

Deputy MacLochlainn raised the issue of access around Rockall being blocked for Irish fishermen.

He told the Dail that it has resulted in a loss of over €7 million to the sector last year.

Deputy MacLochlainn hit out at what he says is a lack of passion and outrage from Government on the matter.

In response, Minister Charlie McConalogue accused Deputy MacLochlainn of himself not realising the real challenges and facts when alluding to a previous debate on Rockall: