McManamon to make Donegal debut with first starts for McFadden & White

Donegal Manager Maxi Curran has name his first line up for 2022 ahead of Saturday Division 1a league opener against Galway in Ballybofey.

Mayo’s Feena McManamon is set to make her debut for her adopted county, The Donegal based Garda is named in the half back line.

There is also first starts for Shauna McFadden at corner back and Suzi White at wing forward.

The Donegal v Galway game at MacCumhaill Park throws in at 7.30pm on Saturday evening.

Donegal team (v Galway):
Roisin McCafferty;
Shauna McFadden, Evelyn McGinley, Niamh Boyle;
Niamh Carr, Feena McManamon, T Hegarty;
Nicole McLaughlin, Roisin Rodgers;
Suzanne White, Niamh McLaughlin (capt.), Shelly Twohig;
B McLaughlin, Karen Guthrie, Geraldine McLaughlin.

