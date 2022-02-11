Record €5.64m sports capital and equipment funding for Donegal

A record €5.64m in funding has been announced for Donegal under the Sports Capital & Equipment Programme.

The funding will go towards numerous improvements to over 80 groups in the county including the development of clubhouse facilities, new dressing rooms and flood lighting.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, says the funding is testament to the success of sports in our County and the hard-work of all the staff, volunteers and participants of the clubs.

He says it will help to boost local communities in supporting a wide range of clubs from the scouts group in Carndonagh to rugby, GAA and soccer clubs right throughout the County.

More details available HERE