British and EU negotiators are meeting in London today to try to resolve their row over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

It’s the latest meeting between the UK’s foreign secretary, Liz Truss, and European Commission vice-president, Maros Sefcovic.

It comes after the DUP triggered the collapse of the Stormont Executive by pulling the First Minister from his post.

The party’s leader, Jeffrey Donaldson, spoke at an anti-protocol rally in Dromore, Co Down, last night……..